NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up his upcoming title defense against former WWE/ROH superstar Mike Bennett on Tuesday’s United Wrestling Network pay per view. During the interview the National Treasure explains how this is an opportunity for Bennett to be showcased different than his WWE run before commenting on the amount of similarities they share.

Mike was very forthcoming and open about it right out of the gate to embrace that he’s a recovering addict. The entire objective with this is, Mike Bennett doesn’t deserve for his reputation to be the character that was presented on WWE television. He deserves to be presented as Mike Bennett in the way he wants to be presented. The intention was right out the gate to make people say now I’m talking to the real person. This is the guy behind the character. As for me, look yes, I think that it’s important to me that we can embrace that while I can present myself in a certain way and I take pride in that and it’s been a big part of my success with the company, it doesn’t mean I have to protect the business brother. It’s all real. I didn’t borrow these suits. They’re mine. I didn’t borrow the Jag parked outside. It’s mine. At the same time, yea, I’m a father. I’m a husband. I have a family and I do all that stuff and what I do I do it for them. It’s to create that contrast and Mike Bennett is not going to walk out on the 15th carrying his kids saying I’m daddy Mike. He’s going to come out as Mike Bennett ready to kick ass. It’s wanting to show the audience that there’s a motivation to all this. There’s a reason why we go through all this.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)