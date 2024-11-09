Some more updates for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have surfaced.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the General Manager Nick Aldis has surfaced on social media to tease an “exciting, history-making announcement” for tonight’s show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

For a spoiler on what he will be announcing, click here!

Additionally, WWE has announced that the “Grayson Waller Effect” segment with The Motor City Machine Guns has been cancelled.

In its’ place?

WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against A-Town Down Under.

Finally, the company has confirmed the rumored “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” for tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results from Buffalo, N.Y.

I have an exciting, history-making announcement to make TONIGHT on #Smackdown 8/7c only on @USANetwork — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 9, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: #SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis reveals The Grayson Waller Effect has been canceled for the evening, as A-Town Down Under will face WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns instead! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cfAryHBIbF — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024