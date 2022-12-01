Nick Aldis vs. HOG Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has been announced for House of Glory’s upcoming Revelations event.

HOG previously announced Aldis for Revelations, and now they have confirmed that he will challenge Fatu in the main event. Fatu just won the vacant HOG Title by defeating Carlos Ramirez in late October, and the match with Aldis will be his first title defense. Aldis will be making his debut for the promotion at Revelations.

HOG Revelations will take place on Saturday, December 17 from LA Boom in Queens, New York City. The show will air live on FITE TV at 6pm ET. Tickets are still available via HOGwrestling.net, starting at $20.

Below is the updated card for HOG Revelations:

* HOG Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defends against Nick Aldis

* KENTA vs. Low Ki

* HOG Women’s Champion Violette defends against Masha Slamovich

* HOG Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante defends against Nolo Kitano

* Also in action will be HOG Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason, The Mane Event, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.