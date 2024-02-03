An early lineup announced for next Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte.

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, who were victorious on this evening’s SmackDown, will face a tag team from Raw (TBD on Monday), with the winners going on to challenge Judgment Day for the WWE tag team titles at Elimination Chamber.

Also, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will reveal to Logan Paul who his next challenger will be for the United States Championship.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/09 SMACKDOWN:

-Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. TBD, winner E.C.

-Nick Aldis announces Logan Paul’s next challenger for the United States Championship