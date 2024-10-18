The Motor City Machine Guns are in the building.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the former TNA duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin appeared in a digital exclusive segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

In the video, Aldis confirms the debut of MCMG for tonight’s show against Los Garza and A-Town Down Under in a triple-threat tag-team match.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X to comment on the news.

“Motor City Machine Guns are one of the most influential tag teams in professional wrestling today… and they’re officially coming to Friday nights,” he wrote. “Welcome to WWE, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.”