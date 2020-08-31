NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis took to Instagram to wish his wife and WWE superstar Mickie James a happy birthday. The National Treasure writes, “Happy Birthday Queen. You’re an inspiration to young women all over the world through your talent, personality, hard work and unwavering confidence. Add to that a world class mother and steadfast partner and you will continue to inspire me and others forever. With all my heart Nick.”

The NWA also released the first edition of their “On It” series, this time featuring the most shocking moments in the history of Powerrr. The description reads, “Welcome to NWA 5 On It! Everybody loves a good ol’ fashioned Top 5 and we’re kicking off this series with the top 5 most SHOCKING moments from NWA Powerrr!” Check it out below.