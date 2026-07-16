Adam Pearce will once again be running the blue brand.

Pearce announced on social media that he will serve as the acting General Manager for the July 17 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The temporary change comes after Nick Aldis was attacked by Gunther and taken out during last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, leaving the brand without its on-screen authority figure.

Pearce says he has a lot to say.

“Just wanted to let everybody know that after everything that took place last week on the broadcast, I will once again be in the captain’s chair as your acting SmackDown General Manager, with a ton to address,” he said (see video below). “And I will do just that tomorrow night, live in Albany. And believe me, it is official.”

This isn’t the first time Pearce has stepped into the role. He previously served as acting SmackDown General Manager following WWE Night of Champions after Aldis was suspended stemming from his confrontation with Gunther.

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