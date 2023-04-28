Nick Aldis has two opponents in mind for NJPW & IMPACT Multiverse United 2.

The National Treasure appeared on Tru Heels BRT to discuss the event, which takes place on August 20th in Philadelphia. When asked about who he would like to face at the event Aldis named top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada as his first pick.

If you’re asking me who from New Japan I would want to get in the ring with, the top of the list is Kazuchika Okada. It’s interesting to me because Okada and I are about the same age and I remember having this conversation with him at All In. He was at All In, and I don’t know if you remember I was on that show (smiles). I remember I was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Okada was the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Jay Lethal was the Ring of Honor Champion. The three of us were there, and I was talking to the Young Bucks, and I said ‘At one point, you realize that the five of us used to sit in what we called the B trailer at TNA at Universal Studios, sitting around all day playing Gator Golf, you know, wondering if we’d be booked for Explosion.’ To see what the Bucks had been able to do, and then what Jay had done, what Okada had done, and what I had done with the NWA in a year to get to a point where they’d go, ‘Yeah you need to be on this show defending the title.’ Obviously, the match with Cody has taken on a life of its own. It’s an interesting, you know, a validating story, but certainly in the last few years, especially when I was going around the world being the real world’s champion, Okada was a name that came up over [and] over again. People were going, ‘God I want to see Aldis and Okada, I would love to see Aldis and Okada.’ I’d like to see that too.

The Rainmaker wasn’t Aldis’s only choice. He later mentioned the work of current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and how the two also worked together in IMPACT.

The other name again because there’s history there, is SANADA because SANADA was part of IMPACT when I was there. SANADA and I used to travel together, he was part of our crew. We used to ride around together, we have all kinds of shared stories with SANADA and myself, Eddie Edwards, Spud. There’s a lot there and both of those guys I just mentioned Okada and SANADA are just absolute top-of-the-line best in the business conversation, so if you’re asking me, I’m going to shoot for the moon.

Aldis returned to IMPACT at their Rebellion pay-per-view earlier this month and immediately confronted new world champion Steve Maclin. Details about his current working agreement with IMPACT can be found here. Check out his full interview below.

(Please credit SP3 and Tru Heels BTR if quotes are used.)