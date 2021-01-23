This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of former world champion Jon Moxley, as he took a fresh face on the AEW roster, indie sensation Nick Comoroto. While the Purveyor of Violence ended up with the victory, many were quick to point out Comoroto’s valiant effort and showcases of strength.

Last night Comoroto took to Twitter to thank AEW for the opportunity, adding that hopefully this is where everything began for him. He writes, “A locker room full of hungry people and yet I was the only one who wanted to step to the plate. Thank you

@AEW for giving me a shot. Even though it wasn’t a W, in the future, you’re gonna say “This is where it all began”

Check it out below.