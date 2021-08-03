AEW star Nick Comoroto recently participated in a signing with K & S WrestleFest where the Nightmare Factory member says he was out dealing with shoulder injury and only just returned to in-ring action. He also speaks on his brief stint in NXT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s been out of action since June due to a bicep injury:

Yes, [I just had my first match back] this past Wednesday. It’s gonna be Aaron [Solo] this Monday with Dark: Elevation. [It was a] bicep [injury]. I’m feeling good.

On his time in NXT:

I did the house show loops [for NXT]. Eventually — it was Nick Comoroto for the first bit and then it became Nick Ogarelli. They wanted to call me ‘Ogre’ from Revenge of the Nerds. If you saw, I had the cutoff sleeves and there’s a lot of things that it was just — I will never — it was not a waste going there. I learned a lot. Norman Smiley is one of the best coaches I’ve — in wrestling there is, if not the best, and there was this guy there Ryan Katz who helped me bring out my character. I’m very shy, I’m very stuttery and I’m very socially awkward so he turned that into a character with the Ogarelli thing and one of my first speeches — one of my first promos, like live promos was written a certain way that whenever they debut a new character, they always cut this one promo about how, ‘I’m the best, I’m gonna go destroy everybody and I’m gonna be –’ and it’s always awkward, the crowd’s dead. So we turned my social awkwardness to ten and we made that promo as awkward as possible on purpose and then the crowd loved it because they were all into what was going on.

Credits QT Marshall for training him and getting him into AEW:

QT [Marshall], I owe a lot to him. He trained me and when things got really low, he called me up and got me into AEW and he brought me back multiple times for AEW Dark and luckily Tony [Khan] really liked me and I owe a lot to him so, if QT wants me to take out Cody [Rhodes], I take out Cody.

