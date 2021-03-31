Pro-wrestling star Nick Comoroto recently spoke with the MCW Cast about his work with AEW, clarifying that he’s still not under an official contract with the promotion but that he continues to get invited back. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

Says he’s still not officially All Elite but keeps getting invited back:

Not totally [signed with AEW]. I still don’t have the ‘is All Elite’. I’m currently a part of the Nightmare Family and just like, you know, I’m constantly getting invited back down.

Says he thinks his match with Jon Moxley is what got him into the Nightmare Family:

It was the [Jon] Moxley match. As of late, I’ve just been wrestling on AEW Dark and just, my first match was actually with Darby Allin and that got a lot of buzz. But, it’s AEW Dark and I’m constantly on AEW Dark and getting good reviews, but the thing is, it’s a YouTube show. I get a lot of people asking for me but AEW Dynamite has a lot of viewers as well that don’t watch AEW Dark so, my first appearance on there was a match with Moxley and it was right at the turn of the hour and I just appeared out of nowhere and everybody’s going like, ‘Who is this guy?’ And luckily I look like what I do and just that’s… yeah, it blew up.

On his WWE tryout back in 2015:

Nobody knows who I am, so I spent that entire Summer making sure I did everything crystal clear, perfect. I was in better shape than everybody and just like, I remember that entire Summer just beating myself up crazier than ever and then I go to that tryout, and I felt like I did. I blew everybody up but like, they were telling us to hype everybody else so I’m doing my drills and then just running circles around everybody. The episode was actually on this Proving Grounds show they had. They edited around me because like, William Regal’s like flipping out at people going, ‘How hard is it to bloody step forward?’ Blah, blah, blah, ‘Good job Nick!’ And then he’s still flipping out and then they edited it out [Regal complementing Comoroto], and then everybody’s coming up to me. The very first day, I’m still — I never have really high confidence in myself because I was always put down and just, I’m not very high on myself so like, I go to shake [Canyon Ceman’s hand]. He’s like a very big official and then I’m sort of looking at the floor. So he immediately stops, he goes, ‘Nick.’ Like holy crap, he knows my name. ‘Nick, look at me. Look at me now. That’s gonna be very big when you’re here. Listen, you’re an f’ing stud, start acting like it. Hopefully that doesn’t come back to bite me [mentioning Canyon Ceman’s name] but like, everybody’s congratulating me afterwards and all that and then at the end of the whole tryout thing, they’re secretly sneaking people into the trainer’s room to do stretching and all that, then we go into the [unable to make out word], there’s four of us going and Patrick [Velveteen Dream] is the one going, ‘We were just in that stretching thing’ and then yeah, it turns out the other guys weren’t in it so they’re like, ‘Wait, what are you talking about?’ So, I then get an email a little bit later going like, ‘We’re planning on signing you, just not now.’ I was getting the whole thing like, ‘You look like a lot of people we have,’ but apparently I did everything so well that they wanna have me and just the amount of work I put into it and just to see it happened. It took a while for them to finally bring me in but the fact that I got that was probably one of my happiest accomplishments.

