Pro-wrestling star Nick Dinsmore, who many fans remember as Eugene in WWE, has announced details of his retirement tour on Twitter.

Dinsmore writes, “Eugene has begun his retirement tour! Last Call! One last time! There are select dates available so book Eugene ASAP for pro wrestling matches, seminars/match psychology, and also stand-up Comedy. Contact today by email: [email protected]”

Dinsmore’s last stint with WWE was in 2013-2014 when he worked as a trainer for NXT. You can see his post below.