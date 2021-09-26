During his appearance on It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Nick Dinsmore spoke on whether or not he thinks the Eugene character could work in today’s wrestling landscape. Here’s what he had to say:

I think they could bring Eugene back if they want, because he can always put something out there and make it right. They took the mask off Kane, and they made it believable. You know what I mean, some day they start a storyline you think there’s no way, this is horrible. Then the next week, oh my god, now I get it. But as far as when I first started, I think there were some radio DJs or news outlets that were like, what’s that, what are WWE doing now, this is not right. Then it was it was like four weeks that Eugene was on TV before I had my first match wrestle Ron Conway. Then after that for Eugene it was like, oh it’s a story of an underdog, a wrestling fan that finally gets a chance and an opportunity to make his dream come true. Since then, I’ve gotten way more positive affirmation than I ever had anyone tell me I was doing something wrong or they didn’t like it. I heard some media outlets say I’m doing something wrong, but since then I’ve had people come up to me like Hey, my younger brother has special needs and he used to watch Eugene he says he knows he can do anything because Eugene did. I’ve got so many stories like that where people come to me, family members, brothers, sisters, whatever and they’re like you really helped this person and they looked up to you, so it was really an honor and it really made me feel good that I could represent a section of the world like that.