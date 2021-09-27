During his interview with It’s My Wrestling Podcast, Nick Dinsmore spoke on the struggles with wrestling The Great Khali. Here’s what he had to say:

Great guy, but he was enormous and strong, and he was kind of unstable, like like standing unbalanced because like his legs were oddly built like knees down, he was not as tall as knees up, and that’s why they were always shooting straight up because like he only came off his feet when he lost. He was absolutely a cool guy, but he would hurt you and not know it. So I would have to convince him to do less moves but I had to convince him to give me one move and beat me, and that way it makes you look so much better when he wanted to do five moves… I’m not taking a clothesline and the slam and all this shit that he wants to do and hurt me and then hit me with a finish to knock me out, I just want the finish.

