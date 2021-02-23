During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Nick Dinsmore spoke on why Vince McMahon didn’t want to turn him heel as Eugene. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince didn’t want to do that because he didn’t want to compromise any gimmicks or wrestlers going forward. ‘Is this just a gimmick?’ Thinking about it now, I would’ve proposed multiple personalities. Sometimes you could’ve come out as one personality – Eugene is a sweet guy, but this is what I am.

