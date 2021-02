During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Nick Dinsmore spoke on why he was released from WWE in 2007. He portrayed the Eugene character. Here’s what he had to say:

“Non-compliance. I failed a drug test. I’d had a prescription a long time ago. It was a prescription medicine and when I went to get [a] prescription — the doctor killed himself, and the Walgreens was like, ‘We don’t keep records past a year.’ So I had no documentation.”

H/T to Post Wrestling