The Deathmatch King has arrived in AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest opened up with Shawn Spears taking on Chris Jericho in the Demo God’s First Labor towards facing MJF, a match that Jericho won after connecting with the Judas Effect. Afterwards MJF grabbed a microphone and told Jericho that next week’s challenge will see him square-off in a no-disqualification matchup against GCW champion, Nick Gage, who appeared to a huge pop with a pizza cutter.

