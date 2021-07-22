The Deathmatch King has arrived in AEW.
Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest opened up with Shawn Spears taking on Chris Jericho in the Demo God’s First Labor towards facing MJF, a match that Jericho won after connecting with the Judas Effect. Afterwards MJF grabbed a microphone and told Jericho that next week’s challenge will see him square-off in a no-disqualification matchup against GCW champion, Nick Gage, who appeared to a huge pop with a pizza cutter.
.@The_MJF wastes no time for Labour #2. And OMG it's @thekingnickgage!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 2 LIVE! pic.twitter.com/sInw9Vye0K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
We’ll keep you up to date on all breaking news on tonight’s Fyter Fest.