Last night’s AEW Fyter Fest saw Chris Jericho defeat Shawn Spears in the evening’s opening contest, one of five labors that the Demo God will have to go through in order to get a rematch with his current rival, MJF. After the match ended MJF told Jericho that next week he would have to compete in a no disqualification match, then introduced his opponent, GCW champion and Deathmatch King, Nick Gage.

Now Gage has taken to Twitter to comment on his AEW debut and sending a big thanks to his loyal fans who have supported him since day one. He writes, “Thanks everybody i got nothing new to say that i havent already told you. I do this shit for my fans its real i mean it i got no family your all i got left in this world and only reason im still here.its GCW and MDK all fuckin day this ones for the gang i love you guys lets fn go.”

Gage is set to take on IMPACT star Matt Cardona at this Saturday’s GCW Homecoming pay per view. See his tweet below.