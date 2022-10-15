GCW world champion Nick Gage recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his love of AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and why he dislikes Matt Cardona, someone he enjoyed carving up in a deathmatch last year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much he loves Jon Moxley and dislikes Matt Cardona:

“I just love Jon [Moxley] because he was the same person when he left when he came back – same guy,” Gage said. “We were cool, we were friends and he was just the same guy, man, he has a beautiful family, you know? I text him all the time and we talk and I give love to his family. Now there are some guys that come into deathmatch wrestling and do one match to try to get over … I do feel disrespected when some guys come in for one match, like Matt Cardona.”

How he carved Cardona up when they had their deathmatch last year:

“He comes in for one match and then he’s done. That’s kind of p**** s***, you know? I did f*** his ass up. I carved him up. I wanted to make him a bloody mess. I wanted him to make sure he never wanted to step in the ring with me again and I think I did that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)