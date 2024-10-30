Nick Gage has confirmed that he recently did a stint in rehab.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Gage did not make his scheduled appearance at GCW Homecoming on August 24th. GameChanger Wrestling President Brett Lauderdale later went on to announce that Gage would be out indefinitely.

Gage, who is set to face Sami Callihan at the 4th Rope Wrestling Heels Have Eyes III event, was a recent guest on the “Blvd Buddies” podcast to comment on his health and status with GCW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his status with GCW and relationship with Lauderdale: “First off, Brett Lauderdale is my friend, my best friend. He’s done a lot for my career. GCW is always going to be my home. I love Brett. I love his family. Sometimes, you have to move on in your career. Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye with your friends. It is what it is. Maybe down the road we can sit down…it’s business, it’s a little bit of everything. Life moves on. You have to keep trucking.”

On the two not having talked about a potential appearance at GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show in January: “He’s doing him and focused on himself. I’m totally focused on myself, my brand, building bridges. I’m building a team. I’m building a squad.”

On the rumor he went to rehab: “I am proud that I went there. I will never apologize for that. I was exhausted. I was headed down the wrong path. I’m glad I noticed that and that I had people in my corner. I’m glad I went there. It helped me out. I will never apologize for going there. Nobody made me leave that place. I’m a grown ass man. Nobody makes me do anything. I left because I felt good. I was good.”