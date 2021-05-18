GCW champion and King of the Deathmatch Nick Gage recently appeared on the Getting Better program with Ron Funches to discuss his recent Dark Side of the Ring special, and how involved his girlfriend, Sandra. Hear his full thoughts on the topics below.

Says he originally didn’t want to put any of his life on film for Dark Side of the Ring:

Yeah, it was awesome man. I was nervous. You know, I didn’t want to put that sh*t out man. I was nervous about putting that sh*t out and I met them guys [Evan Husney & Jason Eisener] and they were dope and I put it out and it was awesome so.

On his girlfriend Sandra’s involvement in the special:

Sandra? I’ll talk a little bit about her. So, met [Sandra] in high school, and been together ever since and I was really nervous of putting her on. I said no at first, because I don’t like putting Sandra on camera, she never does but she always shows up and supports me and sh*t like that. Man we’ve been together forever. Ride or die chick, you know what I mean? It’s crazy. Sandra man, I can’t believe I put her in the series. I didn’t wanna put her in at all. I fought with them people, but I’m glad I did. She did a good job. She did a good job. I was proud of her. I called her when the show was over and just let her know, ‘Hey, you did a good job.’ She was nervous. I was proud of her. She never did an interview in her life, you know what I mean? And I was nervous about it because I know a lot of people are gonna see it.

