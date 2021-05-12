GCW champion and king of the deathmatches Nick Gage recently appeared on the Highspots Wrestling Network’s Virtual Gimmick Table show to talk about how he doesn’t ever see himself in AEW or WWE, but how he does hope to possibly have a high-stakes showdown with AEW champion Kenny Omega someday. Highlights are below.

Says AEW and WWE are afraid of him, but that he does want to face Kenny Omega:

No, I’ve never been contacted by any of them places. I think they’re a little scared of me. Listen man, there’s so much talent in them places that I would love to wrestle anybody. Let’s see, who would I love to go [with]. Who wouldn’t you want to go with in AEW, you know what I mean? There’s just so many good talent there. But, let’s put Kenny Omega in there. He wants to do deathmatches now. Let’s throw him in the mix and then we put real deathmatch sh*t man.

Says he doesn’t know what he would be doing if not for GCW:

Well let’s just keep it real man, if GCW wasn’t around, I don’t know what I’d be doing right now because I would’ve probably had to go over to that sh*tty CZW company and wrestle there and I would’ve hated it, after like three shows and then I would have been like, ‘What am I gonna do now?’ But thank God for GCW and we started this sh*t man. We had my first Nick Gage Invitational. It went well and then we started doing shows and shoutout to [Brett] Lauderdale for being a real one and [it] just took off man and it’s so much fun and it all comes down to the crowd. They’re so energetic, if I said that right. Their energy is awesome in there man so, thank God for GCW. It gives me a place to do what I want, when I want and how I want to do my sh*t so…

How he thought the AEW Exploding barbed wire deathmatch was cool, but criticizes them for not using real wire:

I saw clips of it. I thought it was cool. I thought the explosions were cool and everybody knows that barbed wire is clipped and snipped, you know what I mean? We use real barbed wire. That’s fake glass, we use real glass and everything like that so, if you wanna get in a real deathmatch, come fight me.

His career doing deathmatches:

I’ve been doing deathmatch wrestling since I’ve been in this business man. I’m the only one still going. All the guys I came in with are gone or have families or anything like that. I’m still running hard. I’m on like a third generation of wrestlers, so what that does is they all wanna f*cking f*ck with me and wrestle me so that keeps me on top of my game. I’m like 40-years old now and I’m wrestling guys that are 21 and I’m keeping up with ‘em and I’m going hard, you know? If you wanna speak the talk, you gotta back that sh*t up, you know?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)