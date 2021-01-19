Former GCW world champion and famous deathmatch wrestler Nick Gage recently spoke with Wrestling’s Cool podcast to discuss a near death experience he had in 2009 while working the CZW Tournament Of Death VIII Final. Hear what the MDK King had to say below.

It was the finals and he went to throw me through the (light) tubes and I land through them. One stood up and jabbed into my armpit. You have major arteries in your armpit. It’s dangerous there. That’s why guys in prison like to shank in the armpit and that area. I sliced two arteries and was bleeding buckets, bleeding to death. Thank God I didn’t puncture a main artery or we wouldn’t be doing this shit [an interview]. It’s part of the gig. It’s part of deathmatch wrestling, that’s why (it’s called) deathmatch wrestling. Anything can happen. That’s why I loved that shit. I told them to tape it up. I knew the nurse very well, she’s been doing CZW from day one. I called her a bitch and I feel bad, but at the time, I was fired up. She wasn’t listening to me, and I just wanted her to tape it up. Thankfully she didn’t listen to me or I’d be dead.