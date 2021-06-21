GCW champion and deathmatch king Nick Gage recently joined Sam Roberts on his NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss his merch shop, MDKAllDay.com, and how there is a plan to eventually have an MDK podcast. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On opening up the website and trusting MDK into a brand:

I have MDKAllDay.com up. We opened up the website and my boy MDK Mike, we turned the site into an apparel company. I had a brainchild when I was [locked up] of what I wanted to do when I came out with my merch. I wanted to make MDK an apparel company and a brand. I went through some guys where I was like, ‘this might be the guy’ and it was like ‘oh, he’s a weirdo, he’s not the guy’ and you have guys who are sneaky with the money. Finally, I make Cali Mike and we turned it into a brand.

Teases a podcast down the line:

We’re signing wrestlers and making t-shirts for them. We’re doing shirts, pendants, and we’re going to get this podcast thing opened up too.

