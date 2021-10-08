GCW superstar Nick Gage was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of different subjects, most notably his thoughts on his 7 year prison sentence, and how that time helped him reflect on his life and put a focus on pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How going to jail was a blessing in disguise:

“I went for 4 ½ years, and then I caught a parole violation, so they threw me in there for 2 more years. I tell you what, it was a blessing in disguise. It got me to sit down, get my mind right, get my body right, and get my soul right. I could have used a little less than 7 years, but I think I needed that. I feel like someone made me go into that bank and do what I did because I needed to sit down and I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right, and that was the only way.”

Says his goal was to return to wrestling once he got out of jail:

“Once I figured out that I love this sh*t and that I wanted to go back to wrestling, yea, that was the goal…Everything I did in there was all for wrestling workout wise. I wanted to come out and be a beast. I wanted to put that deathmatch sh*t back on the map and I feel like I did.”

