Deathmatch king Nick Gage joined GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale in a live event on the GCW Facebook page to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how the promotion was close to bringing in Justice Pain prior to his passing in 2020. Highlights are below.

Says Justice Pain was being discussed for a show prior to his passing in 2020:

We’re always gonna rep for big Nate Hatred and we’re always gonna rep for my motherf*cking brother Justice Pain. Always. Before he passed away, we had conversations on him trying to get back in the ring and wrestle. We were that close. But it didn’t happen. I’m gonna keep doing this until my body can’t do it no more or someone puts a bullet in my motherf*cking head man.

Why John Zandig wasn’t in his Dark Side of the Ring episode:

Well, Evan [Husney] told me that he was 20 minutes late and John [Zandig] said, ‘Get the f*ck out of here,’ kicked him off his f*cking property. You know, John’s John. His good days, his bad days but, I love John to death. If anybody f*cks with John, I’ll fight for John man. If it wasn’t for John Zandig, I wouldn’t be here right now so…

