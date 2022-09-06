GCW star and deathmatch king Nick Gage recently appeared on the Rewind Recap Relive program to discuss a number of different topics, which included the former GCW world champion sharing stories about wrestling the legendary New Jack and nearly spitting on Triple H during a mall signing. Check out his stories in the highlights below.

Recalls almost spitting on Triple H when at a mall signing because he didn’t like him:

I took her [Nick’s wife] on a date one time and she was a big Triple H fan. So this is back in the day when wrestlers used to do the mall signings, you know, at the carts and stuff so I was on the second balcony and she was meeting Triple H and I was spitting and I almost hit Triple H with spit because I didn’t like him at all [Gage laughed].

Looks back on wrestling New Jack and being disappointed:

I wrestled New Jack… and I hated the match. I wrestled New Jack and [Matt] Tremont in a three-way and New Jack just didn’t wanna do anything. He didn’t want to call or nothing. But you know, who am I to sit there and freak out on a guy who’s done a lot of time? I grew up on the old school where you respect the older generation, the vets and stuff like that so, I just let it be but, when I got in the car driving to that thing, all I kept saying is, ‘I hope New Jack stabs me, I hope New Jack stabs me.’ That’s all I wanted to do was get stabbed by New Jack but, it didn’t happen. I just walked around and punched him in his face a million times.

