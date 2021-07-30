One of the big news stories going around yesterday was Dominos Pizza issuing a statement regarding Wednesday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage, and how the matchup’s violence may lead to them pulling advertisements from WarnerMedia.

Now the MDK leader has taken to Twitter to comment on his AEW appearance, thanking the promotion for the opportunity and reminding fans of the upcoming GCW events he has booked. He also jokes by apologizing to Dominos for offending them and sharing a TMZ article about the damage he did to Jericho with a pizza cutter.

Gage writes, “I tried to cut jerichos scalp off my bad TMZ it is what it is but yeah thanks aew and thanks all MDK gang members we showed em whats up and also sorry dominos didnt mean to offend you guess im too ultraviolent for tv oh well all my new fans come see me at GCW its MDK all fn day.”

PBR has since tweeted out support for AEW, even aiming to take Domino’s ad-spot if they drop out. Check out Gage’s tweet below.