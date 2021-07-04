GCW world champion and hardcore king Nick Gage recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on staple guns and why he hates certain types of deathmatches. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s tired of people using staple guns:

The key to the staple gun is…some guys like to put no staples in there. They’ll shoot the staple gun and you’ll hear the noise, but I’ll never do any of that stuff. That’s like me cutting barbed wire and using fake barbed wire or fake glass. I don’t do any of that stuff. Guys started stapling dollar bills to their heads [just to prove it’s real]. Where I’m at, I think the staple gun is cheesy. I’m tired of seeing it. I’m tired of seeing guys staple stuff on their face. I watched this one bum do it and he was the worst. It ruined it for me. He didn’t know how to wrestle or do anything, but he grabbed a staple gun and stapled dollar bills to people’s faces and I was just done.

Why he hates garbage deathmatches:

It pisses me off. It also pisses me off when guys try to get over by doing a deathmatch and saying, ‘Oh, this shit is on fire so let me get over by doing a deathmatch.’ I don’t like that shit. Shitty deathmatches, I hate it. In 2017, I was taking every booking I could take and I just watched some garbage and it pissed me off. I’m trying so hard to make this an artform and another style of wrestling that isn’t garbage.

