GCW superstar and deathmatch king Nick Gage recently joined the Rewind, Recap, and Relive program to discuss the barbed wire everywhere bout between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston from several weeks back, and how he thought it was quite lame compared to the one he had with Jericho back in 2021. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thought the Kingston and Jericho barbed wire match sucked:

“Let’s keep it real. Jericho and me in a deathmatch was awesome. Then they tried to write Jericho and Kingston in that barbed wire everywhere garbage. That match sucked. Just calling it how I see it. I’m sorry, but if you’re going to get thrown in barbed wire, and you have a shirt on, that barbed wire is going to stick to your shirt and rip your shirt.”

Says he likes Jericho and will be on the Jericho Cruise in 2023:

“You’re not just going to come off the barbed wire. Then you’re going to get hiptossed into a barbed wire net. You don’t lay pads down underneath. I do like Chris. He’s very nice to me. I’ll be on the Jericho Cruise coming up in 2023. I’m not wrestling, just doing a meet and greet.”

