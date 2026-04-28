Nick Hogan recently appeared as a guest on the 83 Weeks podcast (see video below).

During the appearance, Nick joined Eric Bischoff for a special live reaction to the new Hulk Hogan: Real American documentary series on Netflix.

The following are some of the highlights, and a complete video archive of the discussion.

On being in good shape and open to the idea of pursuing a pro wrestling career: “Oh my goodness, you never know. I bounced around here and there and knock the ring rust off every now and again. I’ve been attracted to it my whole life. So, I will say I’m in a pretty darn good shape right now and it’s not unfamiliar territory. So, if the time ever comes or if the opportunity ever presents itself, I would absolutely welcome that.”

On the point of the new Hulk Hogan documentary on Netflix: “That was the point of this project was for people to understand how dynamic of a person he is. And I say that a lot is that, you know, the character was dynamic. He was a good guy, he was a bad guy. And there’s all these different nuances to the character. But as a person, you know, he was equally as dynamic, if not more. He was, you know, he was everything that you see as Hulk Hogan, but he was also a terrific human being. And he was so good with people, and he took time with everybody that wanted to talk to him. And he spent so much time putting goodwill into the community. And he did so many things for children with illnesses and the Boys and Girls Club. And I think that he really pulled back the curtain on a lot of that part of him for this documentary.”

On a potential Hulk Hogan biopic and chances of Chris Hemsworth playing “The Hulkster”: “I definitely think there is potential for that. I think there is absolutely potential. When all that talk was happening with Chris Hemsworth, I thought that was cool because I’m a huge Chris Hemsworth fan. I love the Thor movies and all his projects. He’s an excellent actor. His phsyique and the way he looks, he would play a great Hulk Hogan. That would be really cool. Even if it wasn’t him, or if it was a different project, I think there is a lot of meat on the bone for his story to be told in that way and I would really love to see that. I think it’s definitely possible.”