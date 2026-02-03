Nick Hogan was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, sparking renewed speculation about his potential involvement in the wrestling business.

At this time, there is no confirmed word on the reason for Hogan’s visit to the company’s training facility. However, his presence has naturally drawn attention given his family legacy and past comments about possibly stepping into the ring himself.

Nick is the son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling history.

Back in November, Nick was seen training with Bryan Idol and openly discussed the idea of a future in wrestling. Reflecting on the possibility, he said, “You never know, man. It’s in the blood. So, you never know. I’ve always loved the business. Being around that environment makes me feel that much closer to my pops.”

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, with the official cause of death listed as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

Since his father’s passing, Nick has been a regular presence at several WWE events, keeping him closely connected to the WWE Universe.

