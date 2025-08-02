WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan at WWE SummerSlam 2025, with Nick Hogan being shown in the audience. You can check out a video of the tribute below:

WWE with a tribute to Hulk Hogan with Nick Hogan in attendance ❤️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/HElhFrjEEo — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 2, 2025



Former Bloodline allies Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reunited to score a big win on night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The duo picked up a hard-fought victory over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in tag team action, gaining a measure of revenge in the process.

In a pivotal moment, Reigns selflessly stepped in to take a spear from Breakker, protecting Jey from the impact. That sacrifice opened the door for Uso to finish the match, landing a top-rope Uso Splash on Reed to seal the victory for the former champions.

SummerSlam kicks off with the arrival of @iamcardib! pic.twitter.com/XQ33rDCl0B — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

The OTC kicks off SummerSlam! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/LBlRrJFth5 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

bron the song parody man pic.twitter.com/9sTiOl56Tk — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

They hit the 1D at SummerSlam! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/DM8EODhY8g — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

The OTC and the Yeet Man are victorious at SummerSlam! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/S7EzJjLo79 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHedlines.com, Bron Breakker appeared to have suffered an injury in this match and needed to be helped to the backstage area. We’ll provide updates as they come.

Prayers for Bron Breakker hope it’s not anything serious ❤️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/NdbasJYFei — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 2, 2025

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is the site of both nights of WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 pay-per-view event.

Following the “cold open,” Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B came to the ring. She greeted the fans and officially welcomed everyone to SummerSlam 2025.

SummerSlam kicks off with the arrival of @iamcardib! pic.twitter.com/XQ33rDCl0B — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

Triple H suppporting and encouraging Cardi B moments before she went on stage at #SummerSlam ❤️ @iamcardib @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tK1RlpC38Y — CARDIA ‍⬛ (@CCardib2) August 2, 2025

oh cardi b was so excited i love her energy #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BMrcFx1Se9 — (@TwistedJohnX) August 2, 2025

Stephanie McMahon has ruled out the possibility of stepping back into the ring for another match.

During Stephanie McMahon’s appearance on ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam’ alongside Jackie Redmond and Big E, she was asked if she’d consider wrestling again. She quickly shut the idea down, admitting that she can’t keep up with today’s generation of WWE women. She said,

“Trust me, I can’t hang with these women. I mean, you’re going to see Tiffany Stratton, you’re going to see Jade Cargill, you’re going to see all of these incredible matches. I just can’t compete at their level. I appreciate the question. You know, I could be the mouthpiece. I’ll come talk a good game, but you don’t want me in the ring.”

Stephanie McMahon announces that Jelly Roll met his goal of being under 300 pounds before the match and weighed in at 299 pounds ahead of #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/vWXOCMYIw7 — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) August 2, 2025

Prior to her match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch spoke with Michael Cole to discuss her rematch with Lyra Valkyria, her change in attitude, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how she felt where she was in WWE in 2015: “Yeah. About 10 years ago, I just remember being so unsure of my position in this company, but so sure of my potential in this company. It felt like we were going to change the game. We were going to change the world. We were gonna do big things, but I also remember that I was kind of the afterthought. It was Charlotte, they were the big stars featuring Becky. Well, it ain’t featuring Becky anymore, is it?”

On her change in attitude: “Wait a minute. My attitude changed? My attitude didn’t change. The people’s attitude changed towards me, and they broke my heart. They broke my heart, Michael. I fought for them. I have been changing the game for the last decade, and yet you think that I’m this horrible person. Well, then I will be that person. Whatever you want me to be, I will be that for you. But just know that you’ve been holding me down. So now The Man is gonna hold everybody else down.”

On her thoughts on Lyra Valkyria: “Lyra lit up when I walked out there. Looked like she was gonna cry. I allowed Lyra to make history like her hero. Becky and Lyra with the golds. All my momentum, all my hard work, I had just made her a double champion and just ruined it. She has to be taught a lesson. It’s tough love. If your Dog pees on the floor, what do you do? You rub its face and it has to learn.”

On being the gatekeeper of opportunities: “It means everything. It means everything because this title is the workhorse championship and that’s what I am. And it’s also a championship that was designed to give people opportunities. And I am the gatekeeper of opportunities. I can do for people’s careers what nobody else can. You look at Lyra. She was a fine little champion, she was the first Intercontinental. But look at her now, I have still elevated her like nothing else has because I’m the greatest.”

During a recent interview with Jeff Teague on the “Club 520” podcast, Dominik Mysterio confirmed that he suffered a legitimate injury prior to his scheduled match with AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2025. He said,

“I dislocated my two lower ribs. They were digging into my cartilage. That’s why I was hurt. Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of “SHAK Wrestling,” Dominik Mysterio commented on CM Punk calling him a “f***ing nerd” during a recent interview. Dirty Dom said,

“Nothing kills the business more than someone thinking they are actually good enough to go fight in the UFC and get their ass beat not once but twice. If you want to talk about ‘nothing kills the business more,’ just go watch CM Punk’s fights in the UFC. You tell me what kills the business more. Let me call my friend Mickey Gall real quick and see what he thinks.”

(h/t – Fightful)