WWE’s tributes to Hulk Hogan are set to continue tonight, with his son Nick Hogan expected to be in attendance at RAW.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Nick, Hogan’s only son, will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the event. However, it remains unclear whether he will take part in the broadcast or appear on camera.

This follows Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which opened with a 10-bell salute and a touching farewell segment honoring the late wrestling icon. Triple H also delivered an emotional speech reflecting on Hogan’s legacy.

In the buildup to Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair’s WWE Women’s Championship clash at WrestleMania 41, the two shared a heated in-ring segment on SmackDown in Chicago, IL.

During the exchange, Stratton took a personal shot at Flair, referencing her past divorces and noting she was “0-3” in that part of her life. Flair fired back by mentioning Stratton’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, and claimed he had been sliding into her DMs.

Ric Flair later addressed the segment during an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” where he criticized Stratton’s remarks, calling them the “cheapest sh*t” he’s ever heard. He said,

“You know what? I’m embarrassed for her… I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything but, that was the cheapest sh*t I’ve ever heard in my life… Well, whatever it was (whether it was a work or a shoot), it was hurtful. If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about.”

Although Roman Reigns was not in attendance, The Pickup — the new action-comedy film featuring the WWE Superstar — held its red carpet premiere on Sunday night, June 27, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive screening of the film, followed by an afterparty at the Hotel Figueroa.

The film’s plot centers on a seemingly routine cash pickup that spirals out of control when two mismatched armored truck drivers — Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson) — are ambushed by a crew of criminals led by the cunning Zoe (Keke Palmer). What starts as a simple job turns into a high-stakes ordeal filled with danger, personality clashes, and escalating chaos.

Among those on hand for the premiere were director and producer Tim Story, stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, as well as screenwriters Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, and producers Charisse Hewitt-Webster and John Fox. The event also drew a host of celebrity guests, including Vivica A. Fox, Aldis Hodge, Skai Jackson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Daniella Monet, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jharrel Jerome, Colleen Reed, and Chris Seeley.

The Pickup begins streaming on Prime Video on August 6.