A new report has surfaced regarding Hulk Hogan’s estate and who stands to inherit from it.

US Weekly, court documents filed this week reveal that Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, has been named the sole beneficiary of the WWE Hall of Famer’s estate. Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, is listed as the surviving spouse, while Brooke Hogan is not included as a beneficiary after requesting to be removed from her father’s will in 2023.

The estate includes around $5 million in assets, with potential additional funds tied to a medical malpractice lawsuit that Daily is pursuing. US Weekly wrote:

“The paperwork shows Hulk left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and in addition to his right to publicity, worth $4 million and an unknown value for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.”

The filing also shows that Nick has requested to be named co-personal representative of the estate alongside Hogan’s lawyer Terry McCoy. He has additionally asked for McCoy to be appointed curator of the estate.

The documents state that Hogan’s will was originally executed in 2016 and had been amended four times, with the latest revision in 2023.

Hogan passed away this past July at the age of 71 following complications from neck surgery. That procedure reportedly “compromised” Hogan’s phrenic nerve, and the incident is now at the center of the malpractice lawsuit being considered.

You can view the actual Hulk Hogan will document below.

In a separate legal matter, Nick Hogan has also filed a lawsuit against radio host Bubba the Love Sponge, according to TampaBay.com. The case centers around an upcoming documentary about Hogan’s infamous sex tape scandal and the fallout from it. The film had a screening in Florida this week, which Brooke Hogan attended.

The official description for the Bubba the Love Sponge documentary as listed currently on Apple TV reads as follows: