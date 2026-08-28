Nick Hogan says the Hulk Hogan-themed SLAM sports bar is getting closer to opening its doors near Madison Square Garden.

The upcoming venue, which is located across the street from the iconic New York City arena, was already a major project before Hulk Hogan’s passing. Speaking with TV Insider, Nick explained that completing SLAM has since taken on even greater significance for the family.

“We’re getting really close. A project of this magnitude has been no small lift. Something that took on even greater purpose, even after my dad passed. Before he passed, this was a massive project, but to see this to completion in the way that he deserves takes incredible attention to detail,” Hogan said.

“We’re hoping to have our opening date announcement sometime in the next week or two as construction is moving forward. We just completed our final designs and renderings for the look of the space, so that we can deliver those to our construction team. We’re starting to put together all the details, and all the things that will be interactive experiences.”

Among those interactive elements will be lifelike statues of Hulk Hogan, with Nick revealing that molds taken of his father years ago will help give fans a greater sense of his presence inside the venue.

“We have these really phenomenal statues that we have. We use them at our wrestling stores that my dad had molded himself a little under a decade ago. Walt Wizard, who is phenomenal, makes the most hyper realistic life-size statues. He flew in from Peru, and he molded my dad’s hands and his face. It’s so life-like. So we are going to be bringing some more of those for SLAM so that the fans will get that experience and that feeling of his presence there more than just the theme,” Hogan continued.

“We have plans for really cool memorabilia and to make it truly immersive. That’s the magic is feeling that spiritual birthplace of Hulkamania right there and being able to celebrate that and have that camaraderie among wrestling fans and sports entertainment in general.”

Despite its heavy Hulk Hogan and pro wrestling influence, Nick stressed that SLAM is being designed as more than simply a wrestling-themed attraction.

“It’s not just a place for wrestling fans. It’s not just a wrestling attraction. This is going to be a sports bar that caters to everybody to have a great time there and feel welcome there,” he said.

Nick was also asked whether SLAM will have a relationship with WWE. He said the company has remained supportive of the Hogan family and is excited about the venue’s proximity to Madison Square Garden.

“They continue to just support us and give us this embrace that we know that they’re there for us. They have shared some massive excitement for the opening of SLAM, especially because it’s right there at Madison Square Garden,” Hogan said.

“We fully plan to allow them to use it as an auxiliary space. Anytime they have events there, anything they need, we’ll accommodate and make sure that they’re available to use the space.”

SLAM also intends to make WWE programming a regular part of the venue, including the company’s premium live events.

“We’ll definitely be participating in having all the premium live events there. All the wrestling programming available for the fans to watch at SLAM, and it’s going to be a pretty cool experience for people when they come in there,” Hogan stated.