An update on Nick Hogan.

The son of the legendary Hulk Hogan was arrested on DUI charges back on November 18th in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ. Cops booked him on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he apparently refused to submit to sobriety testing. While the exact circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, it is being logged as a misdemeanor offense.

According to PW Insider, Hogan will be arraigned for misdemeanor DUI on December 18th.

This a notable story because Nick was previously arrested in the same area back in the early 2000s when he was involved in an accident that resulted in his passenger, John Graziano, suffered a serious brain injury.