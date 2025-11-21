The talk of Chris Jericho’s future in pro wrestling continues to be one of the main talking points within the community, particularly on the AEW side of things.

Is Chris Jericho still “#AllElite”?

That is the question!

Nick Jackson, one-half of The Young Bucks and an executive for AEW, addressed the subject during a recent interview with Adam’s Apple this week.

“He’s a founding father, so of course we want him to stay,” Jackson stated. “We’re not sure where he’s at, headspace-wise, right now. He’s on a break and trying to figure it out on his own.”

Jackson concluded, “Sometimes, you have to let a wrestler like that figure it out on his own.”

Earlier this week, Tony Khan touched on the Chris Jericho topic during an in-studio appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, and again in an interview with ‘Adam’s Apple.’

“I would say that absolutely, I’d love it if Chris’ final match is eventually … whenever Chris someday would want to hang it up, were in AEW,” Khan told Adam’s Apple earlier this week. “But I also don’t think Chris is really near that point.”

While speaking with Helwani, Khan stated, “Chris Jericho is somebody who is in AEW. He’s been away from us for a bit…I love Chris personally and professionally. I just reached out and wished him a happy birthday recently.”

“I love having Chris in AEW and…the door’s always open,” Khan added. “[His absence] comes down to working out the dates.”

There has been a lot of talk behind-the-scenes about Chris Jericho leaving AEW for a final run in WWE. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this news continue to surface.