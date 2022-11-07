Nick Jackson made his first public appearance last night at the Los Angeles Clippers game, which marked his first public appearance since AEW All Out.

As previously noted, CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan sitting right next to him.

Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that included Omega and Ace Steel. Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

The Elite have been backstage at recent Dynamite events with the belief that they will be making their return to television soon.