Nick Jackson has expressed his appreciation for AEW President Tony Khan, making it clear just how much he values their relationship.

The Young Bucks have been an integral part of AEW since the promotion launched in 2019, serving as both in-ring performers and Executive Vice Presidents while working closely with Khan throughout the company’s growth.

Speaking on the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson reflected on an interaction with Khan following The Young Bucks’ match at Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view.

“I go, at the end, I go Tony, I don’t know how much more of these pay-per-views I could do Yeah. I walked through the curtain. Tony goes, ‘I can’t believe you said that!’ Gives me a big hug.”

Jackson went on to praise Khan for everything he has done for The Young Bucks over the years, suggesting the AEW President deserves more recognition from those closest to him.

“I don’t know why I said it, but, man, I would do anything for Tony at this point. I love that man. We’ve given our entire careers to him, and he’s given us so much. So I don’t think he gets enough praise and credit from us.”

The Young Bucks have remained among AEW’s most prominent performers since its inception, with Matt and Nick Jackson playing significant roles both behind the scenes and on television.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.