Nick Jackson has opened up about a vivid dream involving the late PAC and an emotional moment he experienced during AEW WrestleDream.

PAC passed away in September, one day after AEW All Out, with members of the AEW roster continuing to pay tribute to him in the weeks since his passing.

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, Jackson recalled dreaming that he and PAC were preparing for a last-minute singles match on AEW Dynamite. He explained that the dream felt incredibly realistic, particularly because of how accurately it captured PAC’s personality and mannerisms.

“This was a Dynamite. We were told last minute that we have to have a singles match, and PAC, he would always panic. ‘Oh, what? Oh, mate, come on, mate. I’m not good enough to do this last minute, mate. No, I can’t do it, mate,’ and it just felt so real. He was saying those things. We were going over spots in the match, and we had it all figured out. He’s like, ‘oh, this is going to suck, mate,’ and then our music hit.”

Jackson said the dream ended just as their entrance music began playing, leaving him stunned by how real the experience had felt.

“But the dream ended, and I was like, damn. I woke up, I go, my gosh, that was so weird, so real. Man, it was so vivid, I could feel him breathing on me. Man, life is weird. At the end of the match, for some reason, I felt his presence and I just looked up to the skies and said, ‘man, thanks, PAC.'”

The Young Bucks competed at AEW WrestleDream on October 17, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

Jackson’s comments come as AEW continues to honor PAC, whose passing has prompted numerous tributes from friends and colleagues throughout the wrestling industry.

Also during the video, Nick Jackson opened up on his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.