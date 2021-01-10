Nick Jackson took to his Instagram Story to share his take about COVID-19 after having his own battle with it.

The AEW Tag Team Champion had it last September. He wrote the following:

“Crazy to think there’s still covid deniers out there in the world. I had a pretty bad case of covid in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks, I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said the it was definitely from covid. Matt had to do the majority of the work in the matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear a mask.”