Despite some recent fan criticism surrounding the road to WrestleMania, WWE President Nick Khan isn’t losing any sleep over it.

With WrestleMania 42 set to take over Allegiant Stadium this weekend, the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a feature on Khan, a Las Vegas native who now plays a key role in WWE’s leadership.

During the interview, Khan was asked directly about the fan response to this year’s WrestleMania build, and he made it clear he’s confident things will pay off when it matters most.

“Let’s see the reaction [when] the show is done,” Khan said. “I think a lot of times with WWE storylines, they take a moment to develop. We have the good fortune when we’re on the inside of knowing where we’re going. If you look at the two main events, there is real heat there and when the storylines are blurred between reality and pre-determined outcomes in WWE, we think that always delivers. And with the (Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton) especially with the addition of Pat McAfee, we think both will overdeliver.”

“Let’s see,” he reiterated.

A wait-and-see approach.

Khan also touched on the significance of Las Vegas as a host city, particularly from a business and economic standpoint for WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

“There’s no city that can handle big events greater than Las Vegas can,” Khan said. “It was a no-brainer to come back again. It motivated us further when we read that Vegas was in a bit of an economic downturn because we think big events like this can help stimulate an economy and that local economy matters to me and it matters to our business at TKO, especially with UFC headquartered in Las Vegas as well as Zuffa Boxing. We’re excited to have the event and fingers crossed on people leaving the event happy. We believe that will be the case.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.