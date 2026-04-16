WWE President Nick Khan took part in the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, CA.

During the appearance, one of the top executives behind-the-scenes in WWE and TKO spoke about the company preparing for their first-ever international WrestleMania in 2027.

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi,” Khan stated. “First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada, and we’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them.”

Khan touted the strength of relationship between WWE and the fans, noting that wherever they take their premium live events anywhere in the world, fans show up in droves.

“When we go, it doesn’t have to be only here,” he said. “Our fans will tune in … no matter where we go.”

Khan also discussed ticket prices and rumors of low sales for WrestleMania 42 this year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

“We’re feeling good,” Khan said. “Last year we set records, which we set the year prior to that. So this year we think it’s going to get close to that record, but fingers crossed.”

Khan continued, “The marketplace dictates the ticket price.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: The Sporting Tribune)