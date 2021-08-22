While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, WWE President Nick Khan talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Khan talked about the changes coming to NXT such as the look of the show and using taller and younger wrestlers instead of older and smaller wrestlers.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H/Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT.

We want our system to be an easy system where people who want to be superstars, they know how to get to us, and we can get to them.

In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look. It’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because a lot of the ‘Indie wrestlers’ if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now, we don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent.”