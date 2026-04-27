Nick Khan is pushing back on the growing wave of online criticism surrounding WWE’s current product.

During a recent Town Hall meeting, the WWE President addressed negative fan reaction head-on, downplaying its overall significance.

Khan described the backlash as coming from a “vocal minority,” suggesting it doesn’t accurately reflect the broader audience response.

He pointed to the differing reactions between Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 as an example, noting how reception can shift quickly and isn’t always indicative of long-term sentiment.

Interesting approach.

Khan also referenced past criticism of WWE by reading off several messages and tweets from 2015, using them to illustrate how fan backlash has historically existed, and often hasn’t aged well in hindsight.

The implication was clear: current complaints may follow a similar pattern over time.

Additionally, Khan told staff that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque will continue in his role as head of creative for WWE.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)