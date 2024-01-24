During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan discussed his connection with Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

One of their initial discussions took place in 2013/2014 when Levesque approached Khan regarding the possibility of 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow participating in WrestleMania 30 with the plan for him to wrestle Paul Wight (The Big Show).

“Paul Levesque, The King of Kings, Triple H, he’s the one that introduced me to WWE — Hunter. He’s the one who first introduced me. So when I was an agent, my prior profession and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me, unsolicited call and this is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the (New England) Patriots. Paul called me, said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself. My name is Paul Levesque.’ I said, ‘Oh, you’re Triple H. I know who you are. I remember you as Terra Ryzing, the former wrestling name from WCW.’ He said, ‘Exactly.’ I said, ‘I know who you are.’ He said, ‘Oh, you know WWE?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know WWE. I grew up a fan. I was an usher at WrestleMania IX at Caesar’s Palace.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow versus The Big Show’ at whatever that WrestleMania was after the Patriots run. I said, ‘What are you thinking?’ He offered some financial terms, I called Tim at the time, ‘What do you think?’ Tim and I had, then, a top secret private meeting; Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn’t happen. But Triple H and I remained in touch…”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)