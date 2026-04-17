Although “F**k ICE” chants in AEW have become a regular thing, don’t expect to see anything similar in WWE.

Despite WWE’s track record of capitalizing on political and world events.

During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Las Vegas, NV., WWE President Nick Khan was asked about whether or not WWE would fall back to their pattern of mirroring the political world in their form of entertainment.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where Khan and Simmons spoke about the subject:

Bill Simmons: Would you ever consider doing the 80s thing, using WWE to mirror things that are going on in real life, like some of the political stuff? That seems like that ship sailed 20 years ago?

Nick Khan: Too tough. It’s too tough with the political environment now. Like to have ICE officers arresting like Dragon Lee…

Simmons: You could never do any of that stuff. That would be crazy. Yeah, that would be awful.

Khan: You couldn’t do it, yeah.

Simmons: But could you do like, I don’t know, somebody like a super left liberal wrestler as a heel, who’s just like constantly correcting everybody? Or do like a super MAGA? Like, you just would stay away completely from all that stuff?

Khan: We did it for a moment in time in NXT when we were coming out of COVID. The guy who’s in the Wyatt Sicks now, Joe Gacy, before he would, let’s say, body slam you, he would apologize that he had to.

Simmons: That didn’t work? [laughs]

Khan: No, it didn’t work. But he was like, ‘I’m very sorry that I have to wrestle you.’

Simmons: So like a politically correct angle?

Khan: Right. For everything, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.