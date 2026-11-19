WWE President Nick Khan has offered some insight into the company’s approach to ticket pricing, including why WWE wants to charge as much as possible for its most expensive seats.

During an appearance on The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, filmed at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference, Khan discussed how WWE approaches pricing for different sections of its live events.

According to Khan, the company’s strategy involves maximizing revenue from premium seating while attempting to keep upper-level tickets accessible to families.

However, he explained that there is also a concern about making those less expensive seats too affordable, as doing so could create opportunities for third-party ticket brokers to capitalize on the difference.

“So how we look at it at WWE is the P1 tickets, the most expensive tickets, we wanna jack those up as high as possible,” Khan said. “So for the A-Rods of the world who can afford it, no problem.”

Khan went on to explain the balancing act WWE faces when determining prices for seats in the upper sections of arenas and stadiums.

“For the upper bowl, which you need to watch for, you wanna say, ‘Hey, we wanna price it family-friendly,’ but if you price it too family-friendly, they all go to third-party brokers. That’s how we do it.”

The comments provide a look at WWE’s philosophy regarding live event ticket sales, with the company seeking to maximize what higher-spending customers are willing to pay while accounting for the secondary ticket market when pricing more affordable seating.

Also during the interview, Nick Khan revealed who he believes will be the next breakout WWE Superstar.