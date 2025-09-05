— Wade Barrett and Nikki Bella have reportedly patched things up following their brief disagreement over Barrett’s remarks about WWE Clash in Paris. Barrett took to Twitter to confirm that he and Bella have talked and “smoothed things over” after discussing the situation. He wrote,

“Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008

“A difference of perspective – to which we are all entitled – but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately.”

— A fan recently crossed paths with WWE President Nick Khan at Halloween Horror Nights, specifically at the Wyatts’ “Sick” House at Universal Studios, and managed to capture some moments.

During the encounter, the fan expressed admiration for WWE and everything the company has been doing, though they admitted ticket prices were a bit steep. Khan joked that he thought they were actually too cheap. The fan clarified that, for them, the prices felt high, and Khan responded with understanding. The fan wrapped up the chat by thanking Khan for all his work.

This comes amid a strong year for WWE, which has consistently set new gate records, including at WWE Clash in Paris.

— Chris Jericho has addressed speculation about a possible return to WWE.

Speaking with the Daily Mail at Halloween Horror Nights, Jericho was asked about going back to the company. He said,

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting.”

Jericho has been off AEW television since the April 9th episode of Dynamite, where he aired his frustrations with Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

Although his AEW contract runs through December 2025, Jericho recently liked an Instagram post hinting at a potential WWE return.